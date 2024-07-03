Amritpal Singh likely to take oath as Lok Sabha member on July 5

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh slammed the Punjab Police for arresting Sikh youths during a crackdown against him

Jailed pro-Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh, who won Lok Sabha election from Khadoor Sahib seat in Punjab, is likely to take oath as Member of Parliament on Friday.

The chief of the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit, who is currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail along with nine associates under the National Security Act, has been granted a four-day parole to enable him to take oath, officials in Amritsar said.

Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, an Independent MP from Faridkot, said Amritpal Singh is likely to take oath as MP on July 5.

"I went to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at his residence in Delhi on Wednesday. He said the oath will be administered on July 5," Khalsa informed over phone.

He also said that clearances and permissions from various quarters to enable Amritpal Singh to take oath have come.

