Amit Shah to preside over 2nd 'Chintan Shivir' of MHA today to implement PM Modi’s 'Vision 2047'

Amit Shah to preside over 2nd 'Chintan Shivir' of MHA

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will preside over the second ‘Chintan Shivir’ of senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in New Delhi today (May 19). The objective of ‘Chintan Shivir’ is to interact with the senior officers of the Ministry and to evolve an action plan for the implementation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Vision 2047”.

The first ‘Chintan Shivir’ was held in April this year in the national capital with the objective to review the work of the Ministry and to evolve an action plan to implement Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s “Vision 2047”. The discussions were held in two sessions. During the ‘Chintan Shivir’ he reviewed functioning of the ministry's dashboard, Government Land Information System, budget utilisation, e-office and special recruitment drive, among others.

He had also reviewed the work of various divisions on their priorities and deliverables in the coming years, position on Aatmanirbhar Bharat, various budget announcements and important pending issues.

In his remarks, Shah had emphasised on developing an ecosystem for cybercrime management, modernisation of police forces, increased use of information technology in the criminal justice system, land border management and coastal security issues, among others.

PM Modi had laid out his vision to make India a developed nation by 2047 as part of the 'Vision Document of India@2047'. Earlier this year, while addressing the challenges of water security as part of the 'India@2047' plan, the prime minister had proclaimed the "5P" mantra of "political will, public financing, partnerships, public participation and persuasion for sustainability".

