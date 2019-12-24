LIVE: No link between NRC and NPR, Amit Shah clarifies

No link between NRC and NPR, Amit Shah clarifies

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday clarified that there was no link between the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

"There is no link between National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), I am clearly stating this today," Shah said in an interview to ANI today. He further said there was no need to debate "pan-India NRC" as there is no discussion on it right now. PM Modi was right, there is no discussion on it either in the Cabinet or the Parliament, Shah added.

What is NPR:

The NPR is a register of usual residents of the country. It is being prepared at the local (village/sub-town), subdistrict, district, state and national level under provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955 and the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003. A usual resident is defined, for the purposes of the NPR, as a person who has resided in a local area for the past six months or more, or a person who intends to reside in that area for the next six months. The law compulsorily seeks to register every citizen of India and issue a national identity card.

The NPR exercise will be carried out between April and September 2020 in all states and UTs, except Assam, along with the house listing phase of the census exercise.Assam has been excluded because the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise has already been conducted in the state.

