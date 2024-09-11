No one can mess with nation's security as long as BJP is there: Amit Shah attacks Rahul Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah today (September 11) came down heavily on Rahul Gandhi and said that the Congress Member of Parliament (MP) has always threatened the security of the nation and hurt the sentiments of India.

Shah attacked Gandhi for his remark on reservation, and said it has once again brought to the forefront the Congress' anti-reservation face. Sending a stern message to Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah said that as long as the BJP is there, neither can anyone abolish reservation nor can anyone mess with the nation's security. Shah's comments came after Gandhi told students of Georgetown University in the US that the Congress would think of scrapping reservations when India is a fair place, which he said is not the case right now.

"Standing with forces that conspire to divide the country and making anti-national statements have become a habit for Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. Whether it is supporting the JKNC's anti-national and anti-reservation agenda in J&K or making anti-India statements on foreign platforms, Rahul Gandhi has always threatened the nation's security and hurt sentiments," Amit Shah posted on X.

The Union home minister said the thoughts that were in the Lok Sabha leader of the opposition's mind have eventually found their way out as words.

Rahul Gandhi brought Congress's anti-reservation face to forefront-HM Shah

He added, "By speaking about abolishing reservations in the country, Rahul Gandhi has once again brought the Congress's anti-reservation face to the forefront. The thoughts that were in his mind eventually found their way out as words. I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that as long as the BJP is there, neither can anyone abolish reservations nor can anyone mess with the nation's security."

Rahul Gandhi defaming India abroad out of frustration: Shivraj Chouhan

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday (September 10) slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged remarks in the United States on the BJP-led government and the Election Commission, accusing him of defaming India abroad out of his frustration due to repeated defeats in polls.

Hitting out at Gandhi for his alleged remarks, Chouhan said, "Only a frustrated person can defame the country and spoil its image abroad. Now he is raising questions not only on the government but also the Election Commission."

Speaking to media, he said, "Criticising one's own country in another nation cannot be a patriotic act."

Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the position carries responsibility, he said. Chouhan added that Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the leader of the opposition when Narasimha Rao was the Prime Minister.

"Atal ji had represented the country abroad. But, Rahul Gandhi is not doing anything else but to defame the country," he said.

"Due to repeated defeats, Rahul is disappointed and frustrated and is venting his frustration abroad," Chouhan said. Gandhi, at the prestigious Georgetown University in the US, had on Monday alleged that the Lok Sabha elections were not fought on the same footing.

"The Election Commission was doing what they wanted. The entire campaign was structured so that Mr Modi could carry out his agenda across the country, with different designs for different states," Gandhi had claimed.