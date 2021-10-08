Amit Shah arrived at Ahmedabad airport, expected to attend several programs in Gandhinagar today

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Amit Shah arrived at Ahmedabad, expected to attend several programs in Gandhinagar today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Ahemdabad airport on Thursday night. on a day-long trip during which he will take part in a host of events, including the dedication of a primary health center at a village in Gandhinagar district, and also visit a temple on the occasion of Navratri.

As per the tentative schedule released by the officials, Shah after his arrival in Ahmedabad would visit the Gandhinagar Railway Station in the afternoon to take part in a programme of distributing clay teacups made by women self-help groups to tea stalls located in the station's premises.

The Home Minister would then visit Pansar village under Kalol taluka of Gandhinagar district to dedicate a Primary Health Centre (PHC).

The Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar is also scheduled to address a gathering there.

From the dais, he will virtually inaugurate and perform groundbreaking ceremonies for some projects in his constituency, including the beautification of a lake in Pansar.

In the evening, the BJP leader will reach his native town Mansa in Gandhinagar district and visit a government-run hospital.

Later, Shah would visit the Bahuchar Mata temple in the town to offer prayers, a tradition he has been following since many years on the occasion of the nine-day Navratri festival that began on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, he chaired a high-level meeting in New Delhi and discussed the overall security situation across the country, including Jammu and Kashmir and anti-drone strategy.

