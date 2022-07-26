Akhilesh Yadav takes a dig at BJP government over potholes in 'Bundelkhand Expressway' days after inauguration

Follow us on Image Source : AKHILESH YADAV (TWITTER). Potholes in Bundelkhand Expressway days after its inauguration.

Bundelkhand Expressway caves in : Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday (July 25) took a jibe at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over a portion of the Bundelkhand Expressway developing deep potholes following rainfall in Jalaun.

Yadav was in Kannauj to meet a party leader who recently lost his son.

"At the time of inauguration of the Bundelkhand Expressway, prominent leaders had made tall claims. But after just five days of the inauguration, it developed big potholes. The expressway could not even handle a little rainfall," he told reporters.

In Etawah, Yadav said the construction of the Bundelkhand Expressway has not been done as per standards, and care has not been taken about its quality.

He claimed that a farmers' 'mandi' was to be constructed along the expressway, but this was not done.

"I have always said that, and will also say it today that America had made roads, and the roads had made the country America. The roads have given pace to the economy," he said.

The 296-km-long expressway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 16 (Saturday).

A portion of the expressway developed deep potholes following heavy rainfall in Jalaun within a week of its inauguration.

The potholes appeared at Chiriya Salempur in Jalaun district, Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Authority spokesperson Durgesh Upadhyay had said earlier, asserting that they were repaired instantly and the road opened to traffic.

The authority had deployed a team with bulldozers and necessary equipment to repair the stretch.

