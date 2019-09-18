Nayak nahi, khalnayak hun main: Akash Vijayvargiya grooves on PM Modi's birthday | Video

Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP MLA from Indore and son of BJP's national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, was seen grooving vigorously on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17. The video of Akash has gone viral on social media.

In the video, BJP MLA Akash, who kicked off controversy for thrashing a civic officer with a cricket bat, is seen dancing on the song of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's film Khalnayak - 'Nayak nahi, khalnayak hun main'.

Watch video here:

Akash's Khalnayak dance video has gone viral on social media.

According to the information available, Akash organised a fun party for children at a school in the city on the occasion of the Prime Minister's birthday, where he danced to the 'Khalnayak' song.

However, India TV News does not confirm the authenticity of the video.

Akash was in the news recently when he beat up a civic officer with a cricket bat here on June 26 during an anti-encroachment drive by municipal authorities. He was arrested after the incident.

Akash, who later tendered an apology, had received flak from the Prime Minister for his unruly behaviour. PM had said that this kind of behaviour is not acceptable.

