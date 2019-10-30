Delhi air quality continues to be severe; thick smog covers sky

Pollution levels in Delhi continued to be in the 'severe' category on Wednesday as a blanket of smog wrapped the national capital. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality index was 416 at 11 am.

On Tuesday, the overall air quality index was 414 at 8 pm, worse than Monday's AQI of 397, according to the CPCB.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'. Above 500 is 'severe-plus emergency' category.

The AQI takes into account five chief pollutants -- particulate matter with a diameter less than 10 micrometres (PM10), PM2.5, ozone (O3), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and carbon monoxide (CO).

The higher the AQI value, the greater the level of air pollution and the greater the health concern.

ALSO READ| Delhi air quality worsens as stubble burning increases in Punjab and Haryana

ALSO READ| AQI at 506, pollution hits alarming levels in Delhi