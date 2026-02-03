Air India fuel switch cutoff incident: DGCA reveals probe findings after London-Bengaluru flight glitch Air India has said there was no malfunction in the fuel control switches of a Boeing 787 8 Dreamliner that was grounded after a pilot reported an issue on the London to Bengaluru AI 132 flight. The DGCA noted that inspections found both fuel switches functioning normally and within safety limits.

New Delhi:

Air India has ruled out any malfunction in the fuel switches of a Boeing 787 8 Dreamliner that was grounded after a pilot reported a glitch on a London to Bengaluru flight, AI 132, the aviation regulator said in a rejoinder on Tuesday. While the DGCA did not clearly state the exact reason for grounding the aircraft, it indicated that applying external force in the wrong direction may have caused the fuel switch to move from run to cutoff.

What happened on Air India AI132 flight

The issue was reported on February 1, before flight AI 132 departed from London’s Heathrow airport for Bengaluru. A press release by the Safety Matters Foundation, which later circulated widely on social media, said the Air India crew noticed abnormal behaviour in the left engine fuel control switch during pre flight checks.

According to the release, the switch did not remain locked in the run position on two attempts and moved towards cutoff. Fuel control switches regulate the flow of fuel to the engines, and any malfunction could potentially lead to an engine shutdown during flight. The aircraft was grounded after it landed in Bengaluru.

The incident comes at a time when fuel control switches on Boeing 787 aircraft are under increased scrutiny following the Air India AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad last June, which claimed 269 lives.

What DGCA probe found

In its statement, the DGCA said no abnormal engine parameters were observed either during engine start or while the aircraft was in flight. Air India’s engineering team also conducted inspections of the fuel control switches.

"Both left and right switches were checked and found satisfactory, with the locking tooth pawl fully seated and not slipping from run to cutoff. When full force was applied parallel to the base plate, the switch remained secure," the DGCA said.

"However, applying external force in an incorrect direction caused the switch to move easily from run to cutoff, due to the angular base plate allowing slip when pressed improperly with finger or thumb," it added.

The regulator said the Air India crew was informed of the findings and advised to avoid unnecessary contact with the switch.

"Engine indications and alerting systems were closely monitored by the crew for the remainder of the flight. The flight was completed without incident," the DGCA said.

The aviation regulator also noted that the pull to unlock force of the fuel control switch was checked using Boeing’s recommended procedure.

"In all cases, the pull to unlock force was found within limits. These inspections were carried out in the presence of DGCA officers," the statement said.

On Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, the fuel control switch must be lifted before it can be moved between run and cut off. This pull to unlock feature is designed as a safety measure to prevent accidental engine shutdowns during flight.

Also read: Air India, IndiGo aircraft wings collide at Mumbai Airport while passengers were onboard