Air India Express Dubai flight cancelled after technical snag, passengers stranded at Jaipur airport Efforts were made for nearly four hours, with the assistance of an engineer, to resolve the technical issue. However, when the problem could not be fixed, the decision was ultimately taken to cancel the flight.

Jaipur:

An Air India Express flight from Jaipur to Dubai (IX-195) was cancelled today (June 23) due to a technical issue that arose just before take-off. The flight, originally scheduled to depart at 5:30 am, had begun taxiing towards the runway when the pilot detected a fault in the cockpit. Acting swiftly, the pilot returned the aircraft to the apron.

Efforts to rectify the issue continued for nearly four hours with the assistance of engineers, but the problem could not be resolved. Throughout this period, passengers remained seated inside the plane. Eventually, the airline decided to cancel the flight. According to sources at Jaipur Airport, the fault was technical in nature and specific to cockpit functions. Passengers have been offered the option of rescheduling their journey or claiming a refund.

Technical snag found in Indore-Bhubaneswar IndiGo plane

Earlier, a "minor technical snag" was detected in an IndiGo flight from Indore to Bhubaneswar carrying 140 persons, due to which it took off about an hour late from its scheduled time on Monday, the airport officials said. Pilots of the IndiGo flight number '6E 6332' noticed a technical snag when the plane was heading towards the runway for take-off, Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport director Vipin Kant Seth told news agency PTI.

The plane was brought back to the apron. After engineers rectified the "minor technical snag", the flight left for its destination, he said. "Passengers were not de-boarded during the repair work," Seth said, without giving specific details of the technical glitch.

Another airport official said IndiGo's Indore-Bhubaneswar flight was scheduled to take off at 9 am on Monday but could depart at 10.16 am after the necessary repairs. There were 140 persons on board the plane, the official said.

The apron is part of an airport where the aircraft are parked, refuelled, maintained and passengers are boarded or de-boarded.