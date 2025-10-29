Air India CEO calls Ahmedabad plane crash 'devastating', says doing everything to support affected people Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said the interim probe report into the crash indicated that there was nothing wrong with the aircraft, the engines and the operation of the airline.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson on Wednesday stated that Ahmedabad plane crash in June was devastating for people, families and the staff involved, and added that the airline has been doing everything to support those affected to ease their journey forward. While addressing a press conference in the national capital, Wilson said the interim probe report into the crash indicated that there was nothing wrong with the aircraft, the engines and the operation of the airline.

Air India waits for final report on Ahmedabad plane crash

"We obviously, as with everyone else, we await the final report, and if there's anything to learn from it, we will," he said at his first public engagement in India post the aircraft crash.

In one of the worst aircraft accidents in India, a total of 260 people, including 241 passengers, died after Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft operating flight AI171 to London Gatwick crashed soon after take off from Ahmedabad on June 12. "It was absolutely devastating for the people involved, for the families of those involved, and the staff.

CEO says Air India doing everything to support the affected people

"And since that time we have really been doing absolutely everything we can to support those affected, both families and also those on the ground, also the first responders, and really do whatever we can to ease their journey forward," Wilson said.

The Tata Group-owned airline has completed the interim compensation for the crash victims and others and is working on the final compensation.

He was speaking at the Aviation India and South Asia 2025 conference in the national capital. According to Wilson, anything that happens in the industry, whether it is with Air India or others, is a cause for introspection.

Interim report indicates there was nothing with aircraft

"It is a cause for reviewing practices. As I said, the interim report indicated that there was nothing with aircraft, engines or practices that required changing....(we will) keep improving, keep getting better," he said.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), in its preliminary report on the crash released on July 12, had said the fuel supply to both engines of the plane was cut off within a gap of one second, causing confusion in the cockpit soon after takeoff.

"In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he cut off. The other pilot responded that he did not do so," it had said.

