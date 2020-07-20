Image Source : FILE Air hostess allegedly commits suicide in Gurugram

An air hostess with an international airline allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of a high-rise condominium in Gurugram on Sunday night. The victim, identified as Pagila (25), was a resident of DLF Phase 3. She had gone to the Bestek condominium in sector 65 to attend a party being given by her boyfriend and pilot Deseal Sharma, employed with the same airline.

The Gurugram Police have registered an FIR against the pilot for abetment of suicide, following statement by the deceased's sister at sector 65 police station.

According to her, the deceased was excited about the party while leaving her flat. "There was no sign depression. Something must have gone wrong during the party," She alleged in her complaint.

Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (crime) of the Gurugram Police, said, "The control room received information that a woman had jumped from the fifth floor of D-block flat around 11 p.m. When a police team reached there, it found her lying in the pool of blood on the ground.".

"We have taken statements of guest at the party and are scanning CCTV cameras to find some clue about it. No suicide note was found," Sangwan said

