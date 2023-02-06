PM Modi will do his best to avert discussion on Adani in Parliament, says Rahul Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Gautam Adani-Hindenburg row: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Centre alleging that the Centre is trying its best to not hold discussion on the Adani issue in the Parliament.

"The government will try its best that no discussion takes place on the Adani issue in Parliament. The government should allow a discussion on this in the Parliament," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress leader asserted that the nation should know what power is behind the billionaire businessman.

"Modi ji will do his best to avert a discussion on Adani ji in Parliament. There is a reason for it and you know that. I want there should be a discussion on Adani issue and the truth should come out. The lakhs and crores of corruption that has taken place should come out. The country should know what is the power behind Adani," Rahul Gandhi informed reporters.

"For a number of years, I have been talking about the government and 'Hum do, Humare do'. The government does not want and is scared of a discussion in Parliament on Adani ji. The government should allow a discussion in Parliament and there will be attempts to avoid it," Rahul Gandhi said.

Earlier today, both the Houses of Parliament, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day after the Congress party demanded a discussion on the Adani group row.

The Congress party has said that it will ask three questions daily from the government on the Adani group row. The grand-old party has also demanded a court-monitored probe or joint parliamentary committee investigation into the matter.

