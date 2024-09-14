'We disagree with his policies, but no one can disrespect our PM': Maulana Mahmood Madani on Modi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maulana Mahmood Madani, president of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind

Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani expressed his respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interview on India TV's popular show, Aap Ki Adalat, on Saturday, September 14. While acknowledging differences with Modi’s policies, Madani emphasised that any international recognition or respect for the Prime Minister should be seen as an honour for the country.

“We may disagree with his policies, but if our Prime Minister gets honours and respect in any foreign country, I consider it an honour for our country. We disagree with his policies, but if anybody tries to bring disrespect (beizzati) to our Prime Minister, we are ready to sacrifice our life, we will fight.....I do praise Narendra Modi at some forums, but also criticize him at some other forums,” Madani stated.





Need collective efforts to improve situation

Further, the Maulana, during the interview, also addressed concerns over why some leaders on foreign soil criticises Prime Minister Modi by saying that atrocities are being commited on Muslims.

He stated, "Even I will say this. If our problems are not solved, then I will surely cry, here and abroad. I will have to cry. On one hand, media is trying to create a particular perception, and if no efforts are made to correct this by the government, media and civil society, then I will consider this not 'dosti' (friendship) but 'gaddari' (betrayal) for our country."

"The situation is bad and we should all join hands to improve this," he added.

Controversy over Halal certification

Meanwhile, the president of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, in conversation with India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, also addressed the ongoing controversy over Halal certification. Madani, who also heads the Jamiat Ulama Hind Halal Trust, stated, “If we are asked to cease Halal certification, we are prepared to stop immediately. We are not making significant profits from this, and the process has led to insults and ridicule.”

He clarified that the Halal certification system was established based on requests from the Ministry of Food Processing, various government departments, ISO, and over 50 importing countries. “We did not set Halal conditions, the conditions were set by the importing countries. You want to export food products and yet you are objecting. This cannot go together. You stop Halal certification. I have no problem. It was not we who set up this organisation. It was set up after much 'khushaamad' (requests). Importing countries were complaining that products coming from India were not Halal certified. We are only helping our government departments," he said.

Significantly, Madani also discussed his recent interrogation by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) regarding Halal certification. “I was questioned for two days, then for another two days. Although others summoned did not appear due to Supreme Court exemptions, I chose to cooperate and answer all questions,” he added.