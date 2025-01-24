OPINION | Maha Kumbh: Yogi’s wonderful planning and management

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma

I had the opportunity to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, where I recorded a special TV show with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. I asked questions relating to all issues that have been raised about Maha Kumbh.

The questions ranged from whether the water at Sangam was fit for bathing and drinking, the mode of measurement of the crowds that led to the claim that more than 9 crore pilgrims visited Maha Kumbh in the first week, the arrangements that were made for their food, hygiene and cleanliness.

There was also a question on how much UP would gain from religious tourism by spending Rs 7,500 crore on Maha Kumbh. There were some political questions too, like what was the need to convene a full-fledged Cabinet meeting at Maha Kumbh, whether entry of Muslims to the Kumbh Mela area has been banned, whether his 'Bantogey Toh Katogey' slogan was raised at the Mela?

Yogi Adityanath did not evade any questions. He replied to each question, clearly and succinctly. Several thousand people were watching him speak. The audience was highly enthusiastic. Earlier, police had set up barricades to stop people from approaching the TV stage. When I saw from the stage, people shouting slogans and waving hands from a distance, I requested Yogi to ask police to allow people to come nearer. Yogi immediately responded and asked the police to allow people to come nearer.

The response was electrifying. Several thousand people began running towards the TV discussion area, shouting slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram', and 'Har Har Mahadev'. The entire show with Yogi Adityanath will be telecast on India TV on Republic Day eve, Saturday (January 25) at 10 pm.

In my 'Aaj Ki Baat' show on Thursday night, I showed a question-answer sample. By watching it, you can have a fair glimpse of how the common public was involved in the TV discussion. Yogi Adityanath's replies were emphatic. Due to time constraints, I could stay at the Kumbh township only for a few hours, but the zeal and energy level of pilgrims was astonishing and unique.

From all directions, thousands of people were walking long distances to reach the pontoon bridges to take a dip at the Sangam, considered the holiest place on Earth during Maha Kumbh Mela. Only a limited number of vehicles were allowed to enter and most of the people were walking continuously in the direction of the bathing ghats. Some carrying backpacks, some carrying loads on their heads, but most of them were nonchalant. Most of the pilgrims looked happy.

At several places, 'bhandara' (free kitchens) were arranged to provide food to the pilgrims. The rest were singing bhajans as they marched towards the ghats.

At some places, those from the 'nat' (traditional acrobats) community were holding their shows, with a girl walking on a tightrope. At some places, babas with hairlocks on their heads were giving 'pravachan' (sermons) to the devouts listening attentively. Shopkeepers selling goods on 'rehdi, thela, khomcha' (handcarts) were doing good business. Somebody told me ‘chaiwallahs’ were earning as much as Rs 20-22 thousand a day at the Mela, while beds were available for Rs 100 for a single night. Those who could afford were staying in luxury tents paying up to Rs one lakh.

Overall, the arrangements were foolproof. From common people, I was surprised to hear praises for UP police. Most of them were saying that the police were helping them as friends. Lakhs of people were visiting Prayagraj in train. The station was kept clean and policemen were deployed to keep a close watch. Those having apps on their mobile phones were told when their trains would leave, and when a train would arrive at the platform. Policemen were seen helping the aged from being pushed around in the melee. The director general of UP Police told me that police personnel were given training for six months on how to deal with the crowds patiently and in a friendly manner. In my TV show, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth praised his police.

You can gauge the vast magnitude of work that was put in efficiently, only when you visit the Maha Kumbh. The most happy ones were the sadhus and other ascetics. Their sermons were being shown on TV and other platforms. Some hold their arms high, some sitting cross-legged in front of a fire, and some using 'chimtas' (iron tongs) to ward off pesky people. The crowd was crazy to see Naga sadhus, who do not wear even a loincloth and perform their penance under hard conditions.

A sadhu told me that it was the media which was taken the electrifying spirituality of the Maha Kumbh to every home in India, by adding a touch of glamour. This was the reason why people, in millions, are visiting Maha Kumbh daily.

Yogi Adityanath himself is doing a hands-on job. He has been visiting the Kumbh almost every other day. On Wednesday, he was there with his contingent of 54 cabinet ministers, and all of them took a holy dip at the Sangam. It was only after Yogi and his ministers took their holy dip, that the chief minister came to join my TV show.

