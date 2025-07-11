Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 11, 2025

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- National Security Adviser Ajit Doval’s challenge to Pakistan: "Show me one photo of any structure damaged in India, we hit 9 chosen targets in Pak with precision"
- West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets J&K CM Omar Abdullah, asks Bengalis to visit Kashmir, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari says, “Bengalis should not visit Kashmir, visit Himachal, Uttarakhand”
- Uttarakhand Police launches Operation Kalnemi to nab rogues posing as babas, One Bangladeshi caught posing as a baba
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.