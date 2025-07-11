Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 11, 2025 National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday emphasised the importance of developing indigenous defence technology while revealing details of a highly precise counter-terrorism operation conducted deep within Pakistan.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval’s challenge to Pakistan: "Show me one photo of any structure damaged in India, we hit 9 chosen targets in Pak with precision"

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets J&K CM Omar Abdullah, asks Bengalis to visit Kashmir, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari says, “Bengalis should not visit Kashmir, visit Himachal, Uttarakhand”

Uttarakhand Police launches Operation Kalnemi to nab rogues posing as babas, One Bangladeshi caught posing as a baba

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.