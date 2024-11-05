Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 5, 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Supreme Court upholds UP Madarsa Education Act, but strikes down provisions for higher education degrees by madarsas

UP CM Yogi Adityanath hits out at JMM, Congress in Jharkhand over Bangladeshi infiltrators issue, JMM-led alliance promises 7 guarantees in manifesto

Sharad Pawar hints at retirement from electoral politics, campaigns for grandnephew Yugendra in Baramati

