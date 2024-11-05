Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 5, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Supreme Court upholds UP Madarsa Education Act, but strikes down provisions for higher education degrees by madarsas
- UP CM Yogi Adityanath hits out at JMM, Congress in Jharkhand over Bangladeshi infiltrators issue, JMM-led alliance promises 7 guarantees in manifesto
- Sharad Pawar hints at retirement from electoral politics, campaigns for grandnephew Yugendra in Baramati
