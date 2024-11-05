Tuesday, November 05, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 5, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 5, 2024

The Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act, 2004 on Tuesday. The apex court pronounced the verdict while hearing the pleas challenging the Allahabad High Court order that had scrapped the act.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: November 05, 2024 21:00 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Supreme Court upholds UP Madarsa Education Act, but strikes down provisions for higher education degrees by madarsas
  • UP CM Yogi Adityanath hits out at JMM, Congress in Jharkhand over Bangladeshi infiltrators issue, JMM-led alliance promises 7 guarantees in manifesto
  • Sharad Pawar hints at retirement from electoral politics, campaigns for grandnephew Yugendra in Baramati

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement