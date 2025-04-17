Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 17, 2025

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
- Supreme Court grants interim stay on 3 provisions of Waqf Act, next hearing on May 5
Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir says, “13 lakh-strong Indian army cannot browbeat us”, describes Kashmir as “Pakistan’s jugular vein”
RJD, Congress, Left, smaller parties attend Mahagathbandhan meeting in Patna, Tejashwi Yadav to head coordination committee to finalise seat distribution
