Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 17, 2025 The Supreme Court on Thursday recorded the Centre's request for additional time to file a response in the matter related to the Waqf Act. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, submitted that a preliminary reply will be filed within seven days, along with relevant documents.

New Delhi:

In today's episode:

Supreme Court grants interim stay on 3 provisions of Waqf Act, next hearing on May 5

Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir says, “13 lakh-strong Indian army cannot browbeat us”, describes Kashmir as “Pakistan’s jugular vein”

RJD, Congress, Left, smaller parties attend Mahagathbandhan meeting in Patna, Tejashwi Yadav to head coordination committee to finalise seat distribution

