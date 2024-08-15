Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 15, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Kolkata's Shame: Who were in the mob that vandalized RG Kar Hospital at midnight?
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee blames BJP, Left for mob attack on RG Kar Hospital
Red Fort speech: What PM Narendra Modi meant by Secular Civil Code?
