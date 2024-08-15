Thursday, August 15, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 15, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: August 15, 2024 20:41 IST
Aaj Ki Baat, Kolkata doctor rape murder, RG Kar Hospital, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee blames BJP
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 15, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Kolkata's Shame: Who were in the mob that vandalized RG Kar Hospital at midnight?

  • West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee blames BJP, Left for mob attack on RG Kar Hospital

  • Red Fort speech: What PM Narendra Modi meant by Secular Civil Code? 

