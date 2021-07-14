Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Will Supreme Court impose ban on Kawad Yatra expected to begin from July 25 ?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

Will Supreme Court impose ban on Kawad Yatra expected to begin from July 25 ?

Huge crowds outside vaccination centres in Bihar, MP, many return empty-handed

After Assam and UP, debate over population control law begins in Bihar, Karnataka and MP

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India's super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

