Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 12, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive interview: Why Kirti Chakra awardee Capt Anushuman Singh's father wants army's 'next of kin' policy revised

BJP, allies sweep Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, winning 9 out of 11 seats

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail from Supreme Court in ED case, but will remain in jail in CBI case, judicial custody extended till July 25 by lower court

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.