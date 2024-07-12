Friday, July 12, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 12, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 12, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: July 12, 2024 20:22 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 12, 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 12, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive interview: Why Kirti Chakra awardee Capt Anushuman Singh's father wants army's 'next of kin' policy revised
  • BJP, allies sweep Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, winning 9 out of 11 seats
  • Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail from Supreme Court in ED case, but will remain in jail in CBI case, judicial custody extended till July 25 by lower court

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement