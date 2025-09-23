Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 23, 2025 Heavy rains caused massive chaos in Kolkata. As many as nine persons were killed in separate incidents in Beniapukur, Kalikapur, Netaji Nagar, Gariahat and Ekbalpur. Several schools have declared a holiday in the city on Wednesday.

Nine dead after heavy downpour brings Kolkata to a standstill; metro, air and rail services disrupted amid massive waterlogging.

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan released from Sitapur jail after 23 months, says he will first recuperate, then decide his political future.

Emotional scenes, as lakhs of fans attend the state funeral of singer Zubeen Garg in Assam.

