Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 17, 2024

In today's episode:
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal resigns, Atishi will be new CM
- PM Narendra Modi lashes out at Congress for putting Ganesha idol “behind bars” in Karnataka, says, ‘divisive forces are irked by my Ganpati Puja’
- Supreme Court bans “glorification of bulldozer justice”, halts all bulldozer demolition of properties of accused till October 1
