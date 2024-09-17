Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 17, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal resigns, Atishi will be new CM

PM Narendra Modi lashes out at Congress for putting Ganesha idol “behind bars” in Karnataka, says, ‘divisive forces are irked by my Ganpati Puja’

Supreme Court bans “glorification of bulldozer justice”, halts all bulldozer demolition of properties of accused till October 1

