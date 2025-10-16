Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 16, 2025 The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has released its final list of 243 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. Out of the total, 35 are women candidates, reflecting the coalition’s commitment to gender inclusion.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

Bihar Battle lineup: NDA seat sharing finalised, BJP, JD-U 101 each, LJP 29, RLM, HAM 6 each, Tussle between RJD, Congress, Mukesh Sahni over seats, Kharge, Rahul speak to Lalu Yadav

All 16 Gujarat ministers resign, Swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan tomorrow at 11.30 am, several ministers may be axed

India’s External Affairs Ministry says, “no phone call took place between Modi and Trump yesterday”, MEA rubbishes Trump’s claim that PM Modi assured him “India will not buy oil from Russia”

