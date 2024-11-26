Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 26, 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Army takes control of key points in Islamabad after several dead in clashes between security forces and Imran Khan's supporters

India asks Bangladesh to ensure safety of Hindus after ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested on sedition charges, Hindus stage protest

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.