Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 1, 2023

In today's episode:
- Exclusive: After Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘snake’ jibe, his son Priyank calls Modi ‘nalayak beta’
- Exclusive: Priyanka asks PM to ignore abuses, Rahul says, ‘Modi is only speaking about himself
- Exclusive: BJP promises free cylinders, free milk, foodgrains, Uniform Civil Code in Karnataka
