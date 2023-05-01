Monday, May 01, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 1, 2023

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 1, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: May 01, 2023 23:48 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 1, 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 1, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: After Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘snake’ jibe, his son Priyank calls Modi ‘nalayak beta’
  • Exclusive: Priyanka asks PM to ignore abuses, Rahul says, ‘Modi is only speaking about himself
  • Exclusive: BJP promises free cylinders, free milk, foodgrains, Uniform Civil Code in Karnataka

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News