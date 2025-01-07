Tuesday, January 07, 2025
     
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 7, 2024

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Published : Jan 07, 2025 20:13 IST, Updated : Jan 07, 2025 23:23 IST
India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma
Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Polling in Delhi on Feb 5, counting on Feb 8, CEC Rajiv Kumar defends EVMs, says, EVMs cannot be tampered with'
  • Centre cancels allotment of Delhi CM official residence (Sheesh Mahal) to Atishi, Delhi CM alleges, this is the second time in 3 months, she has been evicted, LG office says, Atishi never took  possession of CM residence
  • Maharashtra Agriculture Minister says, farm loan waiver may take time because Ladli Behan scheme is creating big burden on state coffers, Shiv Sena (Uddhav) alleges, voters have been cheated

