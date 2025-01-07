Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 7, 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Polling in Delhi on Feb 5, counting on Feb 8, CEC Rajiv Kumar defends EVMs, says, EVMs cannot be tampered with'

Centre cancels allotment of Delhi CM official residence (Sheesh Mahal) to Atishi, Delhi CM alleges, this is the second time in 3 months, she has been evicted, LG office says, Atishi never took possession of CM residence

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister says, farm loan waiver may take time because Ladli Behan scheme is creating big burden on state coffers, Shiv Sena (Uddhav) alleges, voters have been cheated

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.