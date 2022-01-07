Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 7, 2022

Friday, January 07, 2022
     
Breaking
  • India achieves over 150 crore COVID vaccinations, 90% of our adult population vaccinated: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.   

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 07, 2022 23:19 IST
In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: How Punjab Police DGP misled SPG on PM’s security during 11 phone calls made in 48 minutes
  • Exclusive: Punjab Police ignored several letters sent by Centre on threat from protesters to PM’s security
  • Exclusive: Why SC directed both Centre and Punjab govt to preserve all records about PM’s Punjab visit

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

 

