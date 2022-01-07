Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 7, 2022

Exclusive: How Punjab Police DGP misled SPG on PM’s security during 11 phone calls made in 48 minutes

Exclusive: Punjab Police ignored several letters sent by Centre on threat from protesters to PM’s security

Exclusive: Why SC directed both Centre and Punjab govt to preserve all records about PM’s Punjab visit

