Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 29, 2026 A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi warned that failing judicial intervention could have serious repercussions and potentially deepen societal divisions.

New Delhi:

Supreme Court stays UGC regulations, says they are “too sweeping, vague and capable of misuse”, asks UGC to re-draft; next hearing on March 19.

UP cabinet okays cashless treatment up to Rs 5 lakhs for 15 lakhs school teachers and non-teaching staff; 99 Hindu families displaced from Bangladesh to be rehabilitated.

Calcutta High Court directs West Bengal government to hand over land for border fencing to BSF by March 31.

