Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 16, 2026

In today's episode, the focus is on Maharashtra municipal corporation elections 2026, where the BJP-led Mahayuti has registered a mega victory.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Historic win in Maharashtra: How BJP-Shinde Sena Mahayuti conquered Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur and other cities, How Thackeray brothers lost their last citadel Mumbai, Lessons for opposition to ponder.
  • Mamata Banerjee lays foundation for Mahakal Mahateerth temple in Siliguri, North Bengal; Stoning, arson in Beldanga, Murshidabad over murder of Bengali worker in.
  • Ganga Sabha activists enforcing ban on entry of non-Hindus to Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, I-cards of people entering Har Ki Pauri being checked.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Top News

