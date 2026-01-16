Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 16, 2026 In today's episode, the focus is on Maharashtra municipal corporation elections 2026, where the BJP-led Mahayuti has registered a mega victory.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Historic win in Maharashtra: How BJP-Shinde Sena Mahayuti conquered Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur and other cities, How Thackeray brothers lost their last citadel Mumbai, Lessons for opposition to ponder.

Mamata Banerjee lays foundation for Mahakal Mahateerth temple in Siliguri, North Bengal; Stoning, arson in Beldanga, Murshidabad over murder of Bengali worker in.

Ganga Sabha activists enforcing ban on entry of non-Hindus to Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, I-cards of people entering Har Ki Pauri being checked.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.