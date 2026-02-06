Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 6, 2026 India defeated England by 100 runs in the 2026 U19 World Cup final in Zimbabwe. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dominated the day with his blistering knock of 175 runs.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

India becomes ICC Under 19 world champion, thrashes England by 100 runs to win World Cup in Harare, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits an explosive 175 runs (15 sixes, 15 fours).

Suspected Pak Taliban suicide bomber carries out blast inside Shia mosque in Islamabad, at least 30 dead, more than 160 people injured during Friday prayers.

After nationwide protests by the Brahmin community, I&B ministry directs Netflix to pull down ads on web series 'Ghuskhor Pandat', Yogi govt in UP orders police to file complaint.

