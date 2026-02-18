Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 18, 2026

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode, the focus will be on:
- Galgotias University thrown out of AI Impact Summit after row over the display of a Chinese Unitree robodog, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, Indian companies are well-positioned to deliver AI services
-
Sharad Pawar's grandson Rohit Pawar demands independent probe into Ajit Pawar plane crash, says he cannot trust CBI or CID probe
-
Samajwadi delegation in UP and Trinamool leaders in Bengal meet respective Chief Electoral Officers on SIR issue, allege large number of voters removed through the Form 7 route
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.