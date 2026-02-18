Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 18, 2026

New Delhi:

Galgotias University thrown out of AI Impact Summit after row over the display of a Chinese Unitree robodog, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, Indian companies are well-positioned to deliver AI services

Sharad Pawar's grandson Rohit Pawar demands independent probe into Ajit Pawar plane crash, says he cannot trust CBI or CID probe

Samajwadi delegation in UP and Trinamool leaders in Bengal meet respective Chief Electoral Officers on SIR issue, allege large number of voters removed through the Form 7 route

