  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 18, 2026

Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: ,Updated:

The internet never forgets and the dog-eat-dog world of social media probably won't let you pass off a Chinese product as a Greater Noida innovation, private university Galgotias found out the hard way on being forced out of the AI Impact Summit.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : INDIA TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Galgotias University thrown out of AI Impact Summit after row over the display of a Chinese Unitree robodog, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, Indian companies are well-positioned to deliver AI services

  • Sharad Pawar's grandson Rohit Pawar demands independent probe into Ajit Pawar plane crash, says he cannot trust CBI or CID probe

  • Samajwadi delegation in UP and Trinamool leaders in Bengal meet respective Chief Electoral Officers on SIR issue, allege large number of voters removed through the Form 7 route

