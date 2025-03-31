Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 31, 2025 Union Minister Kiren Rijiju claimed that some political parties and organisations were urging Muslims to wear black armbands during Ramzan and Eid to express their opposition to the proposed Waqf Bill.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated across India, Muslims in several cities wore black arm bands to oppose Waqf Bill. Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "Opposition parties are misleading people about Waqf Bill."

RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi terms demand for removal of Aurangzeb's grave as "unnecessary", says, "let the tomb remain".

​India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.