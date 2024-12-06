Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 6, 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Pandemonium after Rajya Sabha chairman announced a wad of currency notes worth Rs 50,000 was found by security staff from Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi’s seat, Singhvi denies it’s his money, probe ordered.

Adani issue: Rahul, Priyanka lead Congress protest in Parliament campus, wearing black masks, holding Constitution.

Police use teargas to disperse farmers trying to march to Delhi at Haryana-Punjab Shambhu border.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.