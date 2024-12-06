Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 6, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Pandemonium after Rajya Sabha chairman announced a wad of currency notes worth Rs 50,000 was found by security staff from Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi’s seat, Singhvi denies it’s his money, probe ordered.
- Adani issue: Rahul, Priyanka lead Congress protest in Parliament campus, wearing black masks, holding Constitution.
- Police use teargas to disperse farmers trying to march to Delhi at Haryana-Punjab Shambhu border.
