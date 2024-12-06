Friday, December 06, 2024
     
  Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 6, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 6, 2024

Pandemonium after Rajya Sabha chairman announced a wad of currency notes worth Rs 50,000 was found by security staff from Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi’s seat, Singhvi denies it’s his money, probe ordered.

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2 New Delhi Published : Dec 06, 2024 20:53 IST, Updated : Dec 06, 2024 20:53 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Pandemonium after Rajya Sabha chairman announced a wad of currency notes worth Rs 50,000 was found by security staff from Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi’s seat, Singhvi denies it’s his money, probe ordered.
  • Adani issue: Rahul, Priyanka lead Congress protest in Parliament campus, wearing black masks, holding Constitution.
  • Police use teargas to disperse farmers trying to march to Delhi at Haryana-Punjab Shambhu border.

