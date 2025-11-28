Aadhaar cards no longer accepted as birth certificate in UP, Maharashtra Aadhaar cards will now not be accepted as a birth certificate in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. The Planning Department in UP informed the decision to all departments. Meanwhile, the Aadhaar card will not be accepted as a document for making a delayed birth certificate in Maharashtra.

New Delhi:

Aadhaar cards will not be considered as a birth certificate or proof of date of birth in Uttar Pradesh, as per the instructions issued by the Planning Department to all the departments.

With no birth certificate being attached to the Aadhaar card, it cannot be considered a birth certificate. Special Secretary of the Planning Department Amit Singh Bansal issued the order to all departments, stating that the Aadhaar card is no longer valid as a birth certificate.

Meanwhile, the Aadhaar card will not be accepted as a document for making a delayed birth certificate in Maharashtra. Moreover, all birth certificates made only through the Aadhaar after the Births and Deaths Registration (Amendment) Act, 2023, will be cancelled.

The Maharashtra government has made this decision to halt the fake birth certificates and death certificates from being used for illegal purposes.

State's Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has ordered the cancellation of all suspicious certificates issued using Aadhaar cards. He has also directed action against the officials responsible for issuing these certificates so far.

According to the Revenue Department’s 16-point verification guideline, any orders issued by the Deputy Tehsildar following the amendment to the Birth and Death Registration Act, 1969, on August 11, 2023, must be withdrawn. The withdrawn orders are to be verified by the competent authority or the District Collector.

As the pending suspended applications in the state require immediate action, all concerned offices must be inspected, and action should be taken in accordance with the rules issued by the Public Health Department. Applications that do not comply with the SOP must be cancelled immediately, and their entries on the Civil Registration System (CRS) portal should be deleted without delay.

The guidelines also state that an Aadhaar card cannot be accepted as proof for any subject or case. If any discrepancy is found between the Aadhaar number and the date of birth certificate while reviewing pending applications, a police complaint must be filed.

The notice highlighted 14 regions with a high number of unauthorised birth and death cases, including Amravati, Sillod, Akola, Sambhajinagar City, Latur, Anjangaon Surji, Achalpur, Pusad, Parbhani, Beed, Gevrai, Jalna, Ardhapur, and Parli, and directed all concerned Tehsildars and police stations to “seriously investigate” these cases.