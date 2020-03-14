335 passengers with travel history to Coronavirus affected countries untraceable: Punjab Govt

Punjab health department has said that 335 passengers with travel history to Coronavirus affected countries are untraceable (Representational image)

Amid coronavirus threat in the country, 335 passengers with travel history to COVID 19 affected countries are untraceable. A total of 6,011 passengers have been traced till March 13, Punjab's Health and Family Welfare Department has informed. Earlier on Friday, seven coronavirus suspects had gone missing in Punjab's Ludhiana, however, they were traced later.

So far, the national confirmed coronavirus patients toll has surged to 83.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on Friday quarantined 82 staff members who were in close contact with the patient, and their 14 relatives a day after a 64-year-old patient was diagnosed with the coronavirus. The patient has been shifted to Kasturba Gandhi Hospital’s quarantine facility.

According to media reports, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the hospital broke the protocol by admitting a patient with symptoms of coronavirus. According to the protocol of the central health department, private hospitals aren’t allowed to treat patients with the symptoms of coronavirus. All suspected patients need to be referred to the municipal Kasturba Gandhi Hospital, which has the Union Health Ministry approved isolation ward.

BMC sources said the patient, who had travelled to Dubai, was admitted to the private hospital on March 8, after he complained of uneasiness. As his condition didn’t improve after two days of treatment and he started showing symptoms of coronavirus with fever, cold and breathlessness, the hospital informed the civic body. On March 12, his samples tested positive for the virus.

Coronavirus Helpline in India Helpline Number Helpline Email ID +91-11-23978046 ncov2019@gmail.com

