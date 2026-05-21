27 Maoists surrender before police in Ranchi in big win for govt's anti-naxal operation

Ranchi:

In a big win for the government, a total of 27 Maoists surrendered before the police in Ranchi on Thursday in the presence of Jharkhand DGP Tadasha Mishra, officials said. The ultras, belonging to the banned CPI (Maoist), laid down arms before senior officers of the Jharkhand Police, Jharkhand Jaguar and the CRPF, among other units, they said.

Total of 22 Maoists were killed, 44 arrested and 29 surrendered in 2026

"Twenty-seven Maoists, wanted in a large number of cases, surrendered before the police under 'Operation Navjeevan'. A total of 22 Maoists were killed, 44 arrested and 29 surrendered in 2026. We appeal to the remaining few to return to the mainstream," a senior police officer said.

Mishra said combined efforts by security forces to eliminate extremism will continue in the state, and the 27 Maoists who surrendered on Thursday will be rehabilitated with full support.

"We appeal to those who have not surrendered to renounce the path of violence and come to the mainstream," CRPF IG Saket Singh said.

"22 Maoists killed, 44 arrested, 29 surrendered before police in 2026; appeal to other Naxals to return to mainstream," Jharkhand DGP said and added that the security forces' efforts to end extremism to continue; 27 Maoists who surrendered today to be rehabilitated with full support.

Two maoists were arrested in Jharkhand's Khunti earlier

Earlier this week, two members of the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), an outlawed Maoist splinter group, were arrested in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police said on Sunday. The duo was apprehended during a raid in Jilinga forest on Saturday, they said.

"Khunti SP received a tip-off that PLFI members had gathered in Jilinga forest to carry out a major incident, expand their organisation, and collect levy in the area. Based on the information, a team was set up and the two were arrested," a police statement said. Two country-made pistols and two rounds of ammunition were also recovered from their possession, it stated.

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