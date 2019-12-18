2008 Jaipur blasts case: 4 accused convicted under different sections, one acquitted

Image Source : PTI PHOTO 2008 Jaipur blasts case: 4 accused convicted, one acquitted

Four, out of five accused in the 2008 Jaipur bomb blasts case were on Wednesday convicted under different sections, including Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. One another accused in the case was acquitted. The explosions, that had rocked Jaipur 11 years ago on May 13 had claimed the lives of 70 people, while 170 were reported injured.

A thorough investigation had led the authorities into the identification of the accused, who were identified as Shahbaz Hussain - the one who sent an email about the blast, Mohammad Saif and Md Sarwar Azmi - who put the bomb in place at Manak Chowk and Hanuman temple respectively, Saiffurrehman - the one who put the bomb at Bari Choupar and Salman - who put the bomb at the Sanganeri gate of the Hanuman temple.

The judgement by a special court in Jaipur has come after the examination of 1293 witnesses. The verdict against those lodged in the Tihar jail has not been given out.

Moreover, it is anticipated that the decision against the three absconding would only come after their arrest.

The bombings had shocked the nation and attracted widespread criticism from across the world. It was reported that there was another bomb that the teams were able to diffuse in time, thus saving several lives.

This was the first time that terrorists ever targetted Jaipur.

