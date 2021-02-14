Image Source : PTI Earth falls on workers during railway construction work in Assam, 2 killed

Two workers were killed and four others injured when earth fell on them at a Road Under Bridge (RUB) construction site in the GuwahatiLumding section of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Saturday, an official said.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) Subhanan Chanda said that the incident took place when the concrete slabs were being placed after the earth-cutting by the engaged staffs of the contractor in between Panbari-Thakurkuchi stations in the Guwahati-Lumding section under Lumding Division.

He said that at the time of placement of concrete slabs, the earth fell down on labourers who were working in the area and nine people got trapped in the incident seven of whom were rescued with the help of local authorities but in the meantime two others died on the spot.

"The railway authority is extending all the necessary assistance to the injured labourers. Senior railway officials including Additional Divisional Railway Manager and Chief Bridge Engineer from Guwahati are already at the site," the CPRO said.

Four workers who suffered serious injuries were taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. The railway authorities are extending all help to the injured, Chanda said.

