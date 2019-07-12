Image Source : PTI Cops who drink won’t be put on duty during Varanasi’s Sawan Mela

Security has been beefed up in the temple town in the wake of the Sawan Mela in Varanasi.

In one of such security measures, cops under the influence of alcohol will not be put on duty.

The policemen have also been asked to sign an affidavit/certificate that they would not be under the influence of alcohol on duty.

The directive has come from Varanasi SSP Anand Kulkarni.

The 'mela' police will use three advanced drones during the Mela for the first time for aerial surveillance and better crowd management.

The security officials have been also directed to regulate the heavy rush of pilgrims expected during the mela. Besides elaborate security arrangements, a dog squad unit and a bomb disposal squad unit will be on guard.

Over 3,500 policemen will be deputed to regulate the flow of devotees and maintain security so that there is no laxity in discharging their respective duties.

Also, as per the directive, 15 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), five company Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and two company central para military forces (CPMF) jawans will be deployed under the supervision of five additional Superintendent of Police (SP).

