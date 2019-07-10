Capture gun may soon be deployed to hunt down drones hovering over Taj Mahal

The district administration has declared the airspace over Taj Mahal and nearby areas a ‘no-flying zone’ and asked hotels to apprise visitors about the restriction

A capture gun may soon be deployed to shoot down drones hovering over the Taj Mahal in Agra.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the regional security committee held in Agra on Tuesday. The said meeting was conducted at the circuit house, and was presided over by ADG (Security) Deepesh Juneja.

The capture gun mechanism originated in South Africa and costs about Rs 40 lakh.

For the unversed, the district administration has declared the airspace over Taj Mahal and nearby areas a ‘no-flying zone’ and asked hotels to apprise visitors about the restriction. Despite this, the security officials face security breach every now and then with unidentified drones flying over the monument.

Meanwhile, apart from this, the non-functioning of as many as 140 CCTV cameras was also discussed in the meeting.