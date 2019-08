Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE/PTI A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

A Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft crashed in Assam's Tezpur with both the pilot and co-pilot ejecting safely, on Thursday.

The Su-30 fighter aircraft, flying from Tezpur's Milanpur area on a routine training mission, lost connection with the radar at the airforce station and crashed thereafter.

Both the pilots ejected safely.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.