Royal pardon to 17 Indians serving sentences in Oman

Image Source : AP Indian Embassy in Oman said "royal pardon" has been given to 17 Indian nationals serving sentences in Oman by Sultan Qaboos on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Oman's Sultan Qaboos has granted "royal pardon" on the occasion of Eid to 17 Indians serving sentences in that country.

"We appreciate this merciful gesture on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos of Oman," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.

"Government of India appreciates this compassionate gesture from a friendly country," the Embassy said in a tweet.

Eid was celebrated across the world last week after Muslims' month of fasting.

