Royal pardon to 17 Indians serving sentences in Oman

Saturday, June 15, 2019
     
"We appreciate this merciful gesture on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos of Oman," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.

New Delhi Published on: June 12, 2019 23:11 IST
Indian Embassy in Oman said "royal pardon" has been given to 17 Indian nationals serving sentences in Oman by Sultan Qaboos on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Indian Embassy in Oman said "royal pardon" has been given to 17 Indian nationals serving sentences in Oman by Sultan Qaboos on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. 

"Government of India appreciates this compassionate gesture from a friendly country," the Embassy said in a tweet.

Eid was celebrated across the world last week after Muslims' month of fasting.

