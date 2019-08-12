Coming soon: Over 1,000 fast-track courts to settle pending rape cases

Image Source : INDIA TV Justice for rape victims is coming soon as India has decided to set up over 1,000 fast-track courts.

The process of setting up of over 1,000 fast-track special courts across the country to deal with pending cases of rape is likely to begin on October 2, the Law Ministry has said.

The Department of Justice in the Law Ministry had proposed to set up 1,023 fast-track courts at a total budget of Rs 767.25 crore. The central support of Rs 474 crore for one year will be funded under the Nirbhaya Fund.

The fund was announced by the Centre in 2013 after the December 16, 2012 gangrape and murder of a student in Delhi, to support the initiatives of governments and NGOs working towards safety of women.

In a letter to the Cabinet Secretariat on August 8, the Department of Justice has said after recommendation of expenditure finance committee on July 11 and approval of the law minister, the case has been forwarded to the finance minister for approval.

"Simultaneously, other connected actions are being taken as setting up of FTSCs is planned to start from 02nd October, 2019," the department wrote.

A statement from the Women and Child Development Ministry had earlier said that in the first phase, 777 such courts may be set up in nine states, and in the second phase, 246 courts will be set up.

Parliament had recently approved amendments to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The law deals with sexual abuse of children.

The changes to the law include enhancement of punishment to include death penalty for child sex abuse.

