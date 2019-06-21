Friday, June 21, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. PM Modi to attend G-20 summit in Japan from June 27-29: MEA

PM Modi to attend G-20 summit in Japan from June 27-29: MEA

"This would be the sixth time that Prime Minister Modi would be participating in the summit. He would hold bilateral (discussions) and participate in plurilateral meetings which would be announced closer to the date," Raveesh Kumar said.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: June 21, 2019 16:56 IST
Image for representation
Image Source : PTI

Image for representation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the G-20 summit in Osaka in Japan from June 27 to 29, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar announced that former Union minister Suresh Prabhu would be India's Sherpa at the meet.

Related Stories

"This would be the sixth time that Prime Minister Modi would be participating in the summit. He would hold bilateral (discussions) and participate in plurilateral meetings which would be announced closer to the date," Kumar said.

G-20 members are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK and the US.

Collectively, the G-20 economies account for nearly 90 per cent of the gross world product, 80 per cent of world trade, two-thirds of the world population, and approximately half of the world land area.

Also Read: G-20 Summit: President Trump and PM Modi to meet in June

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryOppn seeks Muslim quota in Maha; govt says no provision for it Next StoryRs 12,305cr disbursed so far to farmers under PM-KISAN scheme  