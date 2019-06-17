Six killed in Uttarakhand road accident

Image Source : PTI Representative Image

Six people were killed on Monday after their car fell into a gorge here in Uttarakhand, police said.

The accident occurred in Tyuni area of Dehradun district when an Alto car, heading towards Tyuni Bazar from Banpur, fell into the gorge killing all the occupants on the spot.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed shock over the accident and asked the district authorities to provide compensation to the kin of the victims.

Watch Video: Uttar Pradesh: Five killed, 17 injured as tractor trolley overturns in Balrampur