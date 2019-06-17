Monday, June 17, 2019
     
Seventeen persons were also injured in the incident and have been admitted to the district hospital. Conditions of five of those injured were stated to be critic

Balrampur Published on: June 17, 2019 15:29 IST
Uttar Pradesh: Five killed, 17 injured as tractor trolley overturns in Balrampur

 

Five persons, including three belonging to a family, were killed when the tractor trolley in which they were travelling overturned into a roadside ditch on Monday in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, police said.

Seventeen persons were also injured in the incident and have been admitted to the district hospital. Conditions of five of those injured were stated to be critical. 

Police said labourers working at a brick kiln were on their way to Lohepaniya village when the vehicle lost its balance and overturned near Kovapur.

Those killed were identified as Bharat (25), his wife Resham (23), their son Nanhu (2), Satish (3) and Nandini (1).

