Saturday, August 24, 2019
     
Pay your tributes to Arun Jaitley

With Arun Jaitley's death, a light has gone out of Indian politics. Jaitley Ji breathed his last in New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 66. IndiaTvNews.com pays tribute to Arun Jaitley. You can also send in your tributes for Arun Jaitley in our comments section.

New Delhi Updated on: August 24, 2019 14:51 IST
With Arun Jaitley's death, a light has gone out of Indian politics. Jaitley Ji breathed his last in New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 66.

Chief strategist and one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's most trusted colleagues, Arun Jaitley was far more than an accomplished lawyer and many notches above his contemporaries in politics.

Armed with a razor-sharp legal mind and ace political acumen, Jaitley attacked his opponents with intellectual finesse, yet maintained dignity and class that earned him accolades from even his opponents.

Jaitley leaves a legacy that will inspire future politicians for times to come. IndiaTvNews.com pays tribute to Arun Jaitley. You can also send in your tributes for Arun Jaitley in our comments section below.

