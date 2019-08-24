Pay your tributes to Arun Jaitley in our comments section. He passed away today at AIIMS.

With Arun Jaitley's death, a light has gone out of Indian politics. Jaitley Ji breathed his last in New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 66.

Chief strategist and one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's most trusted colleagues, Arun Jaitley was far more than an accomplished lawyer and many notches above his contemporaries in politics.

Armed with a razor-sharp legal mind and ace political acumen, Jaitley attacked his opponents with intellectual finesse, yet maintained dignity and class that earned him accolades from even his opponents.

Jaitley leaves a legacy that will inspire future politicians for times to come.