Saturday, June 08, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Five-yr-old allegedly raped in HP

Five-yr-old allegedly raped in HP

A shopkeeper was arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old Nepalese girl in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, the police said Friday.  

PTI PTI
Hamirpur (HP) Published on: June 07, 2019 20:34 IST
Representative Image
Image Source : PTI

Representative Image

A shopkeeper was arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old Nepalese girl in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, the police said Friday.

The victim, along with her parents, used to live at a rented room adjacent to a shop run by the accused, they said. He lured the girl with chocolates and then committed the crime. 

Related Stories

The matter came to light after she complained of stomach ache, following which her mother filed a police complaint, Hamirpur Deputy Superintendent of Police Hitesh Lakhanpal said. 

A case has been registered against the man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said. 

A medical examination of the girl is being conducted, the DSP added.

The accused will be produced before a local court after getting the medico-legal report (MLR) from the hospital authorities, he added. 

Also Read | Another minor raped in Jammu and Kashmir, accused arrested

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryHC upholds man's 10-yr jail term for raping 4-yr-old girl Next StoryFive days on, no trace of missing Air Force plane AN-32  