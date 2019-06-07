Five-yr-old allegedly raped in HP

Image Source : PTI Representative Image

A shopkeeper was arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old Nepalese girl in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, the police said Friday.

The victim, along with her parents, used to live at a rented room adjacent to a shop run by the accused, they said. He lured the girl with chocolates and then committed the crime.

The matter came to light after she complained of stomach ache, following which her mother filed a police complaint, Hamirpur Deputy Superintendent of Police Hitesh Lakhanpal said.

A case has been registered against the man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

A medical examination of the girl is being conducted, the DSP added.

The accused will be produced before a local court after getting the medico-legal report (MLR) from the hospital authorities, he added.