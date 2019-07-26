Image Source : PTI Lynching: SC notice to centre, states for non-implementation of its directions

The Supreme Court Friday sought the Centre's response on the allegation that it has not implemented a slew of directions issued last year to curb lynching and mob violence.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta issued notices to the Ministry of Home Affairs and state governments on a petition filed by an organisation, Anti-Corruption Council of India Trust.

Senior advocate Anukul Chandra Pradhan, appearing for the trust, said incidents of lynching were increasing and no step was being taken to implement the directions of the apex court aimed at tackling the menace of mob lynching.

The trust said a slew of directions passed on July 17, 2018, by the apex court to the government to provide "preventive, remedial and punitive measures" to deal with offences like mob violence have not been implemented.

The directions were passed on the PIL by Congress activist Tehsin Poonavall who had brought the issue of rising incidents of mob lynching and cow vigilantism.

The apex court had asked Parliament to consider enacting a new law to sternly deal with mob lynching and cow vigilantism, warning that such incidents may rise like a "Typhon-like monster" across the country.

The top court had said that it was the duty of the states to strive and promote fraternity amongst all citizens, as such mob violence was being instigated by intolerance and misinformed by the circulation of fake news and false stories.

The apex court had said there was a need to enact a special law as it would instil a sense of fear for law amongst those who involve themselves in mob lynching.

It had said it was the duty of state governments to ensure law and order in the society, besides ensuring that the rule of law prevailed.

